International flights to Laos on increase
MORE overseas passenger flights are coming to Laos, which will further contribute to the growth of trade and tourism, according to an official in the sector. A Department of Civil Aviation official, who asked not to be named, told Vientiane Times that many countries now operate direct flights to Laos, including some charter flights.
