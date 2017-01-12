International flights to Laos on incr...

International flights to Laos on increase

Sunday Jan 8

MORE overseas passenger flights are coming to Laos, which will further contribute to the growth of trade and tourism, according to an official in the sector. A Department of Civil Aviation official, who asked not to be named, told Vientiane Times that many countries now operate direct flights to Laos, including some charter flights.

Chicago, IL

