How China's belt and road is transforming Asean
Peter Wong says Beijing's ambitious plan is filling the gaps in infrastructure investment that have greatly hampered the region's development, and by so doing is truly linking up the whole of Asia In the wake of more isolationist political thinking in the West, with many developed economies turning inward, China is reaching out, seeking stronger trade and investment links with its economic partners. China's "One Belt, One Road" is a prime example of this reaching-out policy.
