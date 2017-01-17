His Majesty Sultan Qaboos receives th...

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos receives thanks from President of Lao

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has received a cable of thanks from President Bounnhang Vorachith of the Lao People's Democratic Republic in reply to His Majesty's congratulatory cable on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,312 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC