Hand grenade explosion kills 1, injures 30 in Laos

A military trainer was killed and 30 students were injured on Tuesday when a hand grenade accidentally exploded during a demonstration of how to properly use grenades at a secondary school in Lao northern Oudomxay Province. The tragic event happened at the Muaengxay Secondary School in Oudomxay, some 360 km northwest of capital Vientiane, at about 9:00 a.m. local time , reported Lao state-run news agency KPL.

