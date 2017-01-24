Hand grenade explosion kills 1, injures 30 in Laos
A military trainer was killed and 30 students were injured on Tuesday when a hand grenade accidentally exploded during a demonstration of how to properly use grenades at a secondary school in Lao northern Oudomxay Province. The tragic event happened at the Muaengxay Secondary School in Oudomxay, some 360 km northwest of capital Vientiane, at about 9:00 a.m. local time , reported Lao state-run news agency KPL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w...
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ...
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US...
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi...
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president...
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr...
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC