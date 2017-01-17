Foreign investors reassured over powe...

Foreign investors reassured over power supply in Laos

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The Nation

LAO Mines and Energy Minister Khammany Inthilath concedes that foreign investors considering moving their production bases to the country have expressed concerns about the stability of electricity supply. He said power stations had been constructed to manage electricity efficiently and ensure a stable supply of power in the country.

