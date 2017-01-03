Economists, private sector upbeat about strong Lao economy this year

ECONOMISTS and the private sector are confident that the Lao economy has a good chance of achieving the expectations set for 2017 despite global uncertainties, but urge more effective management of the macroeconomy, the price of goods, and improvement of the investment and business climate. This year, the government has set the growth target at 7 per cent, only 0.1 per cent more than the 6.9 per cent achieved last year.

