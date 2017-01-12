Doomed to dynamite

Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Bangkok Post

The government is moving forward with a controversial navigational plan to allow the passage of 500 tonne ships and port developments - all at the behest of the Chinese. These Mekong River islets off Chiang Saen district of northern Chiang Rai province are doomed unless civil society can convince the government to stop "clearing" the river with explosives.

Chicago, IL

