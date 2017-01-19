Chinese Lunar New Year temple fair add color to Laos
People perform lion dance at the 2017 Happy Chinese New Year fair, Vientiane, Laos, Jan 14, 2017. [Photo/Chinaculture.org] The two-day event attracted some 4,000 visitors and about a hundred government officials and representatives from China and Laos attended the opening ceremony.
