Chinese Lunar New Year temple fair ad...

Chinese Lunar New Year temple fair add color to Laos

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: China Daily

People perform lion dance at the 2017 Happy Chinese New Year fair, Vientiane, Laos, Jan 14, 2017. [Photo/Chinaculture.org] The two-day event attracted some 4,000 visitors and about a hundred government officials and representatives from China and Laos attended the opening ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,705 • Total comments across all topics: 278,046,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC