Asean trends, opportunities heard in Lao forum
MORE THAN 100 entrepreneurs from Laos and European and regional countries met this week to debate trends and opportunities in the Asean market at the "Vientiane Economic Forum". The forum was co-chaired by Laotian Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Somchith Inthamith, the vice president of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Thanongsinh Khanlagna, and the president of the European Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Lao PDR , Guy Apovy.
