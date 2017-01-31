American helicopters land at Khe Sanh base, on the Laos border on February 1, 1971. Picture: AFP
A Great Place to Have a War: America in Laos and the Birth of a Military CIA by Joshua Kurlantzick Simon & Schuster America was never officially at war in Laos, but its bombing of the Southeast Asian country in the 1960s and 70s was so intense that it averaged one planeload of bombs dropping every eight minutes for a full decade. In 1969 alone, the United States dropped more bombs on Laos than it did on Japan during the entire second world war.
