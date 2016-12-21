Wife of Lao Activist Calls on Government to "Come Clean" on Husband's Fate

This picture taken on December 10, 2014 shows Ng Shui-Meng, the wife of missing Laotian activist Sombath Somphone, posing for a picture ahead of an interview with AFP at a hotel in Bangkok. The wife of Lao civil society leader Sombath Somphone is calling for judicial reforms in Laos and for the government clarify the fate of her husband, saying she will "never give up" in seeking the truth behind his disappearance.

