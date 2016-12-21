SCG seeks to raise Laos investment
VIENTIANE: SET-listed Siam Cement Group , the country's biggest cement producer, says construction of its factory in Laos will soon be finished and could begin commercial operation in the first quarter of next year. SCG's president and chief executive Roongrote Rangsiyopash said the 10-billion-baht plant, located in central Khammouane province, has an annual production capacity of 1.8 million tonnes, making cement and ready-mix concrete to serve rising demand in the rapidly growing economy.
