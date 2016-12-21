SCG seeks to raise Laos investment

SCG seeks to raise Laos investment

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Bangkok Post

VIENTIANE: SET-listed Siam Cement Group , the country's biggest cement producer, says construction of its factory in Laos will soon be finished and could begin commercial operation in the first quarter of next year. SCG's president and chief executive Roongrote Rangsiyopash said the 10-billion-baht plant, located in central Khammouane province, has an annual production capacity of 1.8 million tonnes, making cement and ready-mix concrete to serve rising demand in the rapidly growing economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,532 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,265

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC