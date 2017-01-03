Pakxong to become second largest town...

Pakxong to become second largest town in Champassak

THE DISTRICT of Pakxong will be developed into the second-largest urban centre in Laos' Champassak province after Pakxe, according to a provincial official. Champassak province has been undertaking groundwork to develop the town with assistance from Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City, creating a new urban plan for Pakxong to deal with its rapid economic growth and development.

