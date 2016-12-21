LPFF goes from strength to strength
Luang Prabang, the well-preserved northern capital of Laos, doesn't have a single working cinema. But over the first week of December, the streets of its Unesco-sanctioned historic district filled with cinephiles hailing from all over the region and beyond for the latest edition of Luang Prabang Film Festival, or LPFF.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w...
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ...
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US...
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi...
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president...
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr...
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
