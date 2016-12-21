Laotian martyrs beatified: victims of Communism
Seventeen martyrs of Laos have been beatified, in a ceremony held at Sacred Heart cathedral in Vientiane, the nation's capital. All of the seventeen martyrs died under the Communist regime that governed Laos from 1954 to 1970.
