Laotian martyrs beatified: victims of...

Laotian martyrs beatified: victims of Communism

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Catholic World News

Seventeen martyrs of Laos have been beatified, in a ceremony held at Sacred Heart cathedral in Vientiane, the nation's capital. All of the seventeen martyrs died under the Communist regime that governed Laos from 1954 to 1970.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,532 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,235

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC