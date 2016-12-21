Laos-Thailand rail link to reach central Vientiane
The second phase of the Laos-Thailand railway, which will extend the line from the suburbs of Vientiane to its centre, is set to resume after the project was suspended in 2011. The 7.5km line will link the track from the outlying Thanalaeng railway station in Hadxaifong district to the inner city, a government official in charge of the project said yesterday.
