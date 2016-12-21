Laos' PM to launch railway construction in Luang Prabang

LAOS' Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith will officially launch the start of construction for the Laos-China railway project at a ceremony on December 25. A ceremony to kick off the railway construction will take place in Luang Prabang district's Phonxay village where a railway bridge spanning the Mekong River will be built. Director of the provincial Public Works and Transport Department Fasanan Thammavong, told the press on Wednesday that the PM has agreed to officially launch construction on December 25. Last week, Minister of Public Works and Transport Dr Bounchanh Sinthavong, discussed the matter with relevant officials in the province.

