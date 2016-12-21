Laos' PM to launch railway construction in Luang Prabang
LAOS' Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith will officially launch the start of construction for the Laos-China railway project at a ceremony on December 25. A ceremony to kick off the railway construction will take place in Luang Prabang district's Phonxay village where a railway bridge spanning the Mekong River will be built. Director of the provincial Public Works and Transport Department Fasanan Thammavong, told the press on Wednesday that the PM has agreed to officially launch construction on December 25. Last week, Minister of Public Works and Transport Dr Bounchanh Sinthavong, discussed the matter with relevant officials in the province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w...
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ...
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US...
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi...
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president...
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr...
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC