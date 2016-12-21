Laos-China railway: details of required workforce still unknown
AUTHORITIES in Laos are still waiting for information on the kind of work to be undertaken by Lao labourers and the number required to help build the railway that will link Vientiane to the Chinese border. Minister of Labour and Social Welfare, Dr Khampheng Saysompheng, told local media last week that his ministry has not yet been informed about worker numbers and the skills required, despite the fact that construction of the 427-kilometres railway is scheduled to start this month.
