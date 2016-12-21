Laos-China rail awaits clearance of landmines

CONSTRUCTION of the Laos-China railway in Luang Namtha province has yet to commence as more activites to clear unexploded ordnance need to be carried out before the rail builders can move full steam ahead with the project. The Ministry of National Defence has reported to the Luang Namtha provincial government that one of three villages in Namor district where the railway will pass through has yet to be cleared of unexploded bombs.

