Lao Party Chief Calls For Army Modernisation

Party General Secretary and President of Laos Bounnhang Volachith has called for modernisation and capacity improvement of the Lao People's Army and encouraged military personnel to ensure political stability and national security for socio-economic development, Vietnam News Agency reported. The statement was made at a recent conference to review national security over the past year and discuss the plan for next year, the Vientiane Times reported on Monday.

