Lao Party Chief Calls For Army Modernisation
Party General Secretary and President of Laos Bounnhang Volachith has called for modernisation and capacity improvement of the Lao People's Army and encouraged military personnel to ensure political stability and national security for socio-economic development, Vietnam News Agency reported. The statement was made at a recent conference to review national security over the past year and discuss the plan for next year, the Vientiane Times reported on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w...
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ...
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US...
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi...
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president...
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr...
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC