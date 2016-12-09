Duterte to visit Cambodia, Singapore ...

Duterte to visit Cambodia, Singapore next week

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to have state visits to Cambodia and Singapore next week, Foreign Affairs spokesperson Charles Jose said on Friday. Jose said Duterte is due to visit Cambodia on December 13 and 14 upon the invitation of Cambodian King Norohodom Sihamoni.

