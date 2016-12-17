Diplomacy's new rude era

Diplomacy's new rude era

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Manila Bulletin

Financial Times columnist Simon Kuper recently wrote about how the age of diplomacy is ending to mark a "new rude era." Kuper wrote that in today's world, personal insults among rival world leaders don't always mean war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,532 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,257

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC