Dearest Sister
Mattie Do's second film, Dearest Sister , is a huge leap forward from her first, Chanthaly , in terms of production and storytelling. Having practically invented the genre scene in Laos, Do's latest shows that she is really starting to come into her own as filmmaker in her own right.
