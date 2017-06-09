Two sewing technopolises being create...

Two sewing technopolises being created in Kyrgyzstan

Two sewing technopolises are being created in Kyrgyzstan - one in Voenno-Antonovka village of the Chui oblast and the other at the Bishkek Machine-Building Plant. The Legprom Association which includes about 700 sewing shops will supervise the project.

Chicago, IL

