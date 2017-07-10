Kolya-Kyrgyz: The mysterious crime bo...

Kolya-Kyrgyz: The mysterious crime boss who paid for a kickboxing champ's surgery

Ulanbek Kasymbekov was about to lose his sight when Kyrgyzstan's most recognizable crime boss, Kamchy Kolbaev, came to his aid. Kasymbekov, a kickboxing champion and Master of Sports in kickboxing, was recently diagnosed with a detached retina, which could have led to blindness if left untreated.

