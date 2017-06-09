Indians lose in quarterfinals of Asia...

Indians lose in quarterfinals of Asian 6-red Snooker C'ship

Saturday Jul 1

New Delhi, Jul 1 India's Pankaj Advani and Pushpender Singh lost their quarterfinal matches in the Asian 6-red Snooker Championship in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, today. Advani lost to Mohammad Bilal of Pakistan 2-6 and Singh was eliminated by Lee Chun Wai of Hong Kong.

Chicago, IL

