Ormon Khan's descendants from Kochkor district of Naryn region are searching for Ormon Khan's tomb, local resident Chertki Ottuktashov told Turmush correspondent. According to him, descendants of Ormon Khan visited Kyrchyn pasture near Semyonovka village of Issyk-Kul region where they said requiem.

