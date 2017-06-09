15:55 Youth intellectual forum of CIS countries held on Cholpon-Ata
Cholpon-Ata town of Issyk-Kul region hosted an international youth forum of intellectuals of the CIS countries "Generation ties ", Turmush reports. The forum brought together representatives of the youth organizations from the CIS countries actively engaged in implementation of international and inter-ethnic youth projects both in their home country and across the CIS countries.
