14:50 26yo driver that hit policeman to death and plowed into police car in Cholpon-Ata indicted

A 26-year-old driver that hit the traffic police officer to death and then plowed into a police car in Cholpon-Ata was indicted for violation of traffic safety rules and operation of vehicle and careless destruction or damaging of property . A 35-year-old patrol police officer has died at the hospital in Issyk-Kul of injuries he received as a result of the road accident that occurred on June 28 when the Subaru Forester car driven by the 26-year-old driver first hit the officer on duty and then plowed into the parked car of the patrol police.

