10:39 National Energy Holding company explains how it is planning to export at least 500 million KWh

National Energy Holding company's deputy chief Nurbek Abaskanov explained how the state company is planning to export 500 million KWh. Speaking at the round table discussion of the energy sector of the country, Abaskanov said the modernization of Bishkek has resulted in the growth of energy production of 300 At-Bashi HPP with the current capacity of 40 megawatt after its modernization in 2021 will have its capacity increased by 4 megawatt.

