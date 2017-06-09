10:23 U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan S...

10:23 U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Sheila Gwaltney says she is stepping down

U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Sheila Gwaltney said she is stepping down as the envoy while speaking at the 2017 U.S. Independence Day reception on July 3. She welcomed the guests and said she is honored to celebrate this important day with friends and partners in the Kyrgyz Republic. "Our own independence was hard won 241 years ago, and that struggle imbued in us an abiding respect for the sovereignty of other nations.

