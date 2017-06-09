10:23 U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Sheila Gwaltney says she is stepping down
U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Sheila Gwaltney said she is stepping down as the envoy while speaking at the 2017 U.S. Independence Day reception on July 3. She welcomed the guests and said she is honored to celebrate this important day with friends and partners in the Kyrgyz Republic. "Our own independence was hard won 241 years ago, and that struggle imbued in us an abiding respect for the sovereignty of other nations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|John
|1
|clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13)
|Dec '14
|Zeitan Zurich
|9
|11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mekong Delta Vietnam
|1
|Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|acc
|4
|Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Charles M Greene
|1
|Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Romk
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC