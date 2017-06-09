Uzbekistan's Almalyk Complex starts c...

Uzbekistan's Almalyk Complex starts construction of lead plant

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Almalyk Mining and Metallurgy Complex in Uzbekistan's Tashkent Region started the construction of a lead plant with a capacity of about 30,000 tons per year, reads a message posted on the website of the Almalyk Complex. The cost of the lead plant construction is estimated at $88.9 million, according to Uzbekistan's 2017 Republican Investment Program.

