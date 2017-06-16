Parliament examining gas master plan

Friday Jun 16

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, Franklin Khan during Wednesday's sitting of the House of Representatives in Port-of-Spain The Natural Gas Master Plan for T&T, which will map out the natural gas sector for the next ten years, has been sent to a parliamentary committee for deliberations. In the Senate on Tuesday, Khan had described the plan as, "...a pioneering move, if I do say so myself," The plan has been in the works since November 2014 when the Energy Ministry,under the former PP administration, retained Poten and Partners of the UK to develop a master plan for T&T's natural gas sector to serve as a policy guide.

Chicago, IL

