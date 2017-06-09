Kyrgyzstan's Presidential Election Looks To Be A Cliffhanger
In some polls, Omurbek Babanov has already emerged as a front-runner. Will his campaign run into the typical legal hurdles? The nomination of candidates in Kyrgyzstan's presidential election officially started on June 15, and the vote already promises to be one of the most interesting and exciting elections yet seen in Central Asia.
