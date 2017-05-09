In Kyrgyzstan, UN chief Guterres highlights importance of governance for sustainable development

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the Taza Koom Conference on Public Service in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. UN Photo/Vyacheslav Oseledko 11 June 2017 – Underscoring the importance of accountable and inclusive governance and institutions for the successful implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today called for public services to be more responsive, efficient and collaborative.

