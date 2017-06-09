Atambayev Offers Russia to Build Trai...

Atambayev Offers Russia to Build Training Base in Southern Kyrgyzstan

Troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization take part in an anti-narcotics trafficking exercise in southern Kyrgyzstan in 2013. Kyrgyzstan is against the expansion of the existing Russian airbase in the country, but is encouraging the Kremlin to build a separate military training base in the south of the country.

Chicago, IL

