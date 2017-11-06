a Osh findings still pendinga *Jun. 13, 2017, 11:6 PM Ast

a Osh findings still pendinga *Jun. 1...

The OSH agency has not yet made any findings on two work-related fatalities - one at Massy Gas Products, the other at National Flour Mills . Responding to an urgent question in the Senate yesterday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark, Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus said the OSH agency was investigating both deaths, with a view to determining whether there were any breaches of the OSH Act .

