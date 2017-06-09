22:03 Angered Naryn youth makes UCA f...

22:03 Angered Naryn youth makes UCA foreign students to get down on...

Thursday Jun 8

Angered Naryn youth made the University of Central Asia foreign students to get down on their bended knees to apologize for a conflict that arose after the students "beat up locals during the basketball match." On June 8, dozens of young people in Naryn gathered for protests in front of the University demanding the authorities to step in the conflict.

Chicago, IL

