17:27 Residual gas from Ananievo gas station pumped off
The residual gas has been pumped off from the recently exploded gas station in Ananievo village of Issyk-Kul region, Turmush reported. The gas pumping was carried out after the relevant checks and in compliance with the safety rules, the report said.
