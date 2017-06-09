17:27 Residual gas from Ananievo gas ...

17:27 Residual gas from Ananievo gas station pumped off

The residual gas has been pumped off from the recently exploded gas station in Ananievo village of Issyk-Kul region, Turmush reported. The gas pumping was carried out after the relevant checks and in compliance with the safety rules, the report said.

Chicago, IL

