17:15 Issyk-Kul man detained for making drugs at home
Police detained a resident of Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region on suspicion of making drugs at home, Turmush reports. The police earlier received the information about the man engaged in making drugs in one of the houses in Ak-Suu district.
