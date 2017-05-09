15:53 Atambayev addresses nation on occasion of 7th anniversary of...

Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev addressed the people of Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of 7th anniversary of inter ethnic clashes in the south Kyrgyzstan in June 2010. "Seven years have passed since June 2010 tragedy when 442 people were killed in interethnic conflict in the south of Kyrgyzstan, thousands of others were injured, dozens of citizens went missing," the address reads.

