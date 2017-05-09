15:53 Atambayev addresses nation on occasion of 7th anniversary of...
Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev addressed the people of Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of 7th anniversary of inter ethnic clashes in the south Kyrgyzstan in June 2010. "Seven years have passed since June 2010 tragedy when 442 people were killed in interethnic conflict in the south of Kyrgyzstan, thousands of others were injured, dozens of citizens went missing," the address reads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|John
|1
|clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13)
|Dec '14
|Zeitan Zurich
|9
|11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mekong Delta Vietnam
|1
|Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|acc
|4
|Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Charles M Greene
|1
|Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Romk
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC