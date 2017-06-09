15:14 Training on state and municipal service law held in Bishkek
A series of training sessions for state and municipal civil servants on the application of a newly adopted law "On state civil service and municipal service" started on June 19, in Bishkek, the OSCE reported. One of the key principles of this new law, which that came into force in June 2016, is a new evaluation system for civil servants based on achievements and merits.
