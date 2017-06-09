15:00 Relations between Kyrgyzstan an...

15:00 Relations between Kyrgyzstan and Russia time-proven: State Duma Speaker

Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament Chynybai Tursunbekov met on June 28 with his Russian counterpart Vyacheslav Volodin, who is in Bishkek on official visit. Russia is a priority country for Kyrgyzstan's foreign policy and said the country will continue to making every efforts to developing the relations with Russia in all spheres.

