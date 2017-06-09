15:00 30yo Dastan Dogoyev named Head of State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan
On June 15, Taiyrbek Sarpashev was removed from the post of Chairman of the State Registration Service by Prime Minister's decree. Dogoyev, prior to his appointment to this position, served as Deputy Chairman of the State Registration Service of the Kyrgyz Republic since June 4, 2014.
