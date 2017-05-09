14:51 Issyk-Kul resorts are 70% ready...

14:51 Issyk-Kul resorts are 70% ready for tourist season: Inspectorate

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: AkiPress

Issyk-Kul resorts are 70% ready for the 2017 tourist season, chief of the Issyk-Kul region branch of the Ecological and Technical Safety Inspectorate told In 2016, the following resorts were suspended for failure to meet the technical, ecological, and fire safety rules: Ak-Jol, Cooperator, Samal, Manas, Makhenya, Almaznyi bereg, Olympus, Zolotoi Trebas, Kyrgyz Tany, Atyrau, Asyl-Tash and Bereke.

