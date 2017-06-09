14:50 Cholpon-Ata mayor probed for environmental offence
The prosecutor's office of Issyk-Kul district has opened a criminal case against mayor of Cholpon-Ata town Saralayev Karybek for environmental offence and abuse of rights, the prosecutor's office said. The State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety on March 24, 2017 issued order on termination of activities of the dump in Baktuu-Dolonotu village on the territory of Cholpon-Ata town due to the lack of the land act for dumping and several other documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|Kyrgyzstan Risks Riling Russia with Tribute to ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|John
|1
|clean black dollar,euro,pound,stamp,currency (Jan '13)
|Dec '14
|Zeitan Zurich
|9
|11:00 793 houses, 12 social facilities damaged ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Mekong Delta Vietnam
|1
|Gays fear new law will drive them out of Kyrgyz... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|acc
|4
|Flashmob "Kyrgyz biy" in the center of Bishkek (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Charles M Greene
|1
|Ethnic Uzbek refugees in the southern Kyrgyzsta... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Romk
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC