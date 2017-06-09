14:50 Cholpon-Ata mayor probed for en...

14:50 Cholpon-Ata mayor probed for environmental offence

Monday Jun 19 Read more: AkiPress

The prosecutor's office of Issyk-Kul district has opened a criminal case against mayor of Cholpon-Ata town Saralayev Karybek for environmental offence and abuse of rights, the prosecutor's office said. The State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety on March 24, 2017 issued order on termination of activities of the dump in Baktuu-Dolonotu village on the territory of Cholpon-Ata town due to the lack of the land act for dumping and several other documents.

