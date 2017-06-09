14:04 Man held at Manas airport with ...

14:04 Man held at Manas airport with weed hidden in jar with honey

A man was detained by the Manas airport security for an attempt to smuggle a bag of cannabis hidden in the jar with honey, Interior Ministry said on June 12. The incident took place on May 31. A 50-year-old detainee is from Issyk-Kul. He tried to smuggle 225 grams of cannabis from Kyrgyzstan.



