11:15 Aida Salyanova's trial postponed
MP Aida Salyanova's trial was postponed Friday as the lawyer did not show up for today's trial held at the Lenin district court of Bishkek city. Salyanova is charged with power abuse and imposed travel restrictions in a case of illegal renewal of a license of Maksim Bakiyev's lawyer, Alexey Yeliseyev.
