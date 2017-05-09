09:56 Parliament adopts resolution on holding presidential election on October 15
Central Elections Commission must ensure free, fair, and transparent elections in accordance with the laws of Kyrgyzstan, the resolution reads. The resolution assigns the Office of the Prosecutor General to ensure observance of the Constitution and laws of the Kyrgyz Republic.
