09:41 Magnitude 3.5 earthquake jolts southern Kyrgyzstan

Earthquake with 3.5-magnitude in the epicenter was registered in southern Kyrgyzstan today at 7:55 pm local time, the Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences reported. The quake was centered 3 km west of Kalta village of Uzgen district, 5 km north-east of Shoro-Bashat village, 5 km north-west of Jylandy village, 10 km south-west of Nichke-Say village, 20 km south-east of Kok-Jangak village, 27 km south-east of Jalal-Abad town and 55 km north-east of Osh city.

